KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 20, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 60,464.24 High: 61,237.51 Low: 60,420.84 Net Change: 4.49 Volume (000): 234,891 Value (000): 7,683,199 Makt Cap (000) 1,983,231,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,025.38 NET CH (-) 31.84 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,130.73 NET CH (-) 34.05 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,437.59 NET CH (-) 52.43 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,574.13 NET CH (+) 212.80 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,573.97 NET CH (-) 56.07 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,436.76 NET CH (+) 50.07 ------------------------------------ As on: 20- February -2024 ====================================

