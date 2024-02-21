Markets Print 2024-02-21
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 20, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 60,464.24
High: 61,237.51
Low: 60,420.84
Net Change: 4.49
Volume (000): 234,891
Value (000): 7,683,199
Makt Cap (000) 1,983,231,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,025.38
NET CH (-) 31.84
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,130.73
NET CH (-) 34.05
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,437.59
NET CH (-) 52.43
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,574.13
NET CH (+) 212.80
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,573.97
NET CH (-) 56.07
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,436.76
NET CH (+) 50.07
------------------------------------
As on: 20- February -2024
====================================
