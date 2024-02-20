Gold price per tola increases Rs150 in Pakistan

Gold prices witnessed a slight increase in the local market while the international rate remains unchanged on Tuesday.

The per tola rate of the yellow metal stood at Rs214,450, after an increase of Rs150. Similarly, the 10-gram gold was sold at Rs183,856, gaining Rs128 during the day, as per rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs1,100 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Tuesday remained unchanged at $2,042 per ounce, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates increased by Rs20 to settle at Rs2,570 per tola.