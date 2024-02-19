AIRLINK 55.39 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.76%)
Gold price per tola increases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 19 Feb, 2024 04:59pm

Gold prices increased in Pakistan on Monday in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs214,300 per tola after gaining Rs1,100 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs183,728 after an increase of Rs943, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs800 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Monday was set at $2,042 per ounce, after an increase of $8 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,550 per tola.

