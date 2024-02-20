AIRLINK 55.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.63%)
BOP 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
DFML 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.69%)
DGKC 65.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
FCCL 17.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.98%)
HBL 110.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.34%)
HUBC 112.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.9%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
MLCF 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
OGDC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.46%)
PAEL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
PIAA 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.07%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.7%)
PPL 105.31 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.53%)
PRL 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.98%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.19%)
SSGC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.02%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.53%)
TPLP 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.24%)
TRG 69.10 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (4.24%)
UNITY 20.51 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.27%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 6,222 Increased By 53.6 (0.87%)
BR30 21,199 Increased By 233.5 (1.11%)
KSE100 61,030 Increased By 570.1 (0.94%)
KSE30 20,505 Increased By 158.2 (0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans rise for second session on short-covering; ample supplies curb gains

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2024 09:53am

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Tuesday, with the market climbing to its highest level in almost one week on the back of short-covering, although rising global supplies kept a lid on prices.

Wheat dropped to its weakest level in three months on pressure from abundant Black Sea supplies, while corn rose for the first time in four sessions.

“There is some short-covering in the market today but overall prices are depressed due to large South American supplies,” said Dennis Voznesenski, associate director for agricultural economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney.

“On top of that there are improved planting prospects in the US versus 2023 for the 2024 season.”

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1% at $11.84-1/4 a bushel, as of 0433 GMT, the highest since Feb. 14.

Wheat slid 0.3% to $5.57-1/4 a bushel, after dropping earlier in the session to $5.55 a bushel, the lowest since Nov. 16. Corn added 0.5% to $4.18-3/4 a bushel.

Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week ended Feb. 13, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans.

Brazil 2023/2024 soybean crop forecast trimmed

Brazil’s 2023/24 soybean harvest had reached 32% of the planted area as of last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 9 percentage points from the previous week and above the 25% seen at the same time a year earlier.

The US Department of Agriculture last week said that US soybean ending stocks would climb to 435 million bushels in 2024/25, the highest since 2019/20, and US corn stocks would balloon to 2.532 billion bushels, the most since the 1987/88 season.

In the wheat market, Russian export prices continued to fall last week amid weakening global prices and some growth in shipments, analysts said.

The price of 12.5% protein Russian wheat scheduled for free-on-board (FOB) delivery late March was $219 a metric ton, down $5 from the previous week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy reported.

In news, Indonesian grain buyers are boosting imports of lower quality wheat as a decline in corn output last year following a severe drought linked to an El Nino weather pattern tightened the country’s animal feed supplies.

soybean

Comments

200 characters

Soybeans rise for second session on short-covering; ample supplies curb gains

Intra-day update: rupee moves higher against US dollar

Who will be the next finance minister?

ADB initiates country portfolio review

Bank account attachments: FBR imposes curbs on tax recovery

Senate body to discuss two major scandals of power projects today

Refinery, petrochemical complex: PSO taps China’s Sinopec for partnership with Aramco

Parties struggle to form coalition govt

Jan CAD stands at $269m

Next IMF programme: Fitch says political uncertainty may complicate efforts

Jul-Jan FDI inflow down 21pc to $689.5m YoY

Read more stories