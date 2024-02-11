AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.48%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.71%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.93%)
DGKC 70.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.39%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.23%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.44%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.23%)
HBL 110.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.02%)
HUBC 115.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.1%)
KOSM 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.06%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.39%)
OGDC 145.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.85%)
PAEL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-5.38%)
PIAA 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.55%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
PPL 116.78 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-3.77%)
PRL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.84%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.42%)
SNGP 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-5.16%)
SSGC 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.15%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.31%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.08%)
TRG 70.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-4.64%)
UNITY 20.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.88%)
BR100 6,446 Decreased By -155.4 (-2.35%)
BR30 22,746 Decreased By -735.1 (-3.13%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brazil 2023/2024 soybean crop forecast trimmed

Reuters Published 11 Feb, 2024 05:35am

SAO PAULO: Two agribusiness consultancies on Friday lowered Brazil’s soybean crop estimates citing dry and hot weather in major growing states like Mato Grosso.

National soybean production in 2023/24 is expected to total 149.076 million metric tons, a 5.5% drop over the previous season’s harvest, which stood at 157.83 million tons, according to a fresh a estimate by Safras & Mercado.

Last month, the projection was for production of 151.36 million tons, but adverse weather conditions spoiled the crop’s prospects, according to Safras data.

Cogo, another agribusiness consultancy, also reduced the projection for the season’s soybean harvest to 148.5 million tons on Friday. That compares to 155.2 million of Cogo’s previous forecast and is 9.1% below the initial estimate of 163.4 million tons, when the country seemed poised to produce a record harvest driven by strong yields and area expansions.

“Good yields in the South and Southeast regions should compensate part of the losses expected for the Center-West, North and MATOPIBA regions,” Cogo said.

If rains do return to Rio Grande do Sul next week, as expected, the state should produce a record soybean crop this year, Cogo said.

