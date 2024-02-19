AIRLINK 55.39 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.76%)
BOP 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.03%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.9%)
DFML 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
FFBL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.74%)
FFL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
GGL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 110.56 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.2%)
HUBC 110.88 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (2.52%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.88%)
KOSM 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.26%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
OGDC 115.53 Increased By ▲ 7.75 (7.19%)
PAEL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.49%)
PIAA 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.97%)
PIBTL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PPL 104.54 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (6.71%)
PRL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.89%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7%)
SEARL 46.16 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.36%)
SNGP 63.48 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.07%)
SSGC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.44%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.3%)
TRG 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
UNITY 19.30 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.76%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 6,168 Increased By 95.1 (1.57%)
BR30 20,966 Increased By 644.5 (3.17%)
KSE100 60,460 Increased By 586.8 (0.98%)
KSE30 20,347 Increased By 247.5 (1.23%)
Bulls mark return, KSE-100 closes nearly 1% higher

BR Web Desk Published February 19, 2024 Updated February 19, 2024 06:43pm

Driven by energy sector’s recovery, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a turnaround as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained nearly 1% during trading on Monday.

The KSE-100 witnessed a strong selling spree at the start of the session, which pushed it to an intra-day low of 59,191.86. However, bulls returned to the PSX and helped the index recover the losses.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 60,459.75, up by 586.79 points or 0.98%.

Political uncertainty continued to weigh on investor sentiment, much like the previous week.

However, after hitting the intra-day low, the KSE-100 began its upward movement that continued till session end.

Index-heavy stocks including OGDC, PPL and SNGPL traded in the green.

As per reports, some positive progress has been made in the matter of government formation between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), with the latter expressing willingness to join the federal cabinet.

The agreement to this effect has been reached during a meeting of coordination committees of both parties in Islamabad. During the meeting, several proposals regarding government formation were deliberated.

On the corporate front, Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) announced the discovery of “significant” hydrocarbon reserves at Khewari block, located in the Khairpur district, Sindh.

During the previous week, the PSX remained under severe pressure and nosedived to book huge losses due to panic selling on investor concerns over the deteriorating political situation in the country after general elections.

The KSE-100 index plunged by 3,070.79 points on a week-on-week basis and closed at 59,872.96 points.

Globally, Asian shares were off to a stuttering start on Monday as fading chances for early rate cuts globally soured the mood and Chinese markets returned from holiday with only muted gains.

A holiday for US markets also made for thin trading, while the latest surge in tech stocks is set to be tested by results from AI diva Nvidia on Wednesday.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.1%, after bouncing 2% last week. Japan’s Nikkei dipped 0.3%, having surged more than 4% last week to stop just short of its all-time high.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee remained unchanged against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Monday. At close, the local unit settled at 279.36 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 261.8 million from 314.2 million a session ago.

The value of shares declined to Rs9.91 billion from Rs12.24 billion in the previous session.

P.I.A.C.(A) was the volume leader with 21.40 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 20.03 million shares, and Pak Refinery with 15.16 million shares.

Shares of 330 companies were traded on Monday, of which 170 registered an increase, 139 recorded a fall, while 21 remained unchanged.

stock market PSX Pakistan’s energy sector KSE-100 index political uncertainty Pakistan Stock Market General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters
Arif Feb 19, 2024 01:22pm
How long will NIT - State Life and National bank will keep supporting ?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Yousuf Feb 19, 2024 07:21pm
Pakistan market seems very inefficient as we can see there are uncertainties in every corner of Pakistan but Market is up. Foreign investors may reluctant to invest in as no fundamentals are working.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

