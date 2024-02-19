AIRLINK 54.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.86%)
BOP 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.86%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.09%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.23%)
DGKC 65.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.5%)
FCCL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
FFBL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
GGL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
HBL 110.56 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.2%)
HUBC 110.75 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.4%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
KEL 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.68%)
KOSM 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
MLCF 36.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.13%)
OGDC 112.25 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (4.15%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.72%)
PIAA 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PPL 101.00 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (3.09%)
PRL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
SEARL 45.62 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.15%)
SNGP 62.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.79%)
SSGC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.41%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.98%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.3%)
TRG 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
UNITY 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.41%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
BR100 6,146 Increased By 72.5 (1.19%)
BR30 20,744 Increased By 422.6 (2.08%)
KSE100 60,397 Increased By 523.7 (0.87%)
KSE30 20,328 Increased By 229.1 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets OGDC (Oil & Gas Development Company Limited) 112.00 Increased By ▲ 3.92%

OGDCL discovers ‘significant’ hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

BR Web Desk Published 19 Feb, 2024 11:21am

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s largest exploration and production company, has discovered “significant” hydrocarbon reserves at Khewari block, located in the Khairpur district, Sindh.

The state-owned company shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“The OGDCL is honoured to announce a significant gas-condensate discovery from its exploration efforts at Kharo-1, a well drilled in the Khewari exploration license area, located in District Khairpur, Sindh,” read the notice.

OGDCL shared that it operates the Khewari Block, holding a 95% working interest, with GHPL (Government Holdings Private Limited) as a joint venture partner holding a 5% working interest.

“The execution of drilling and testing operations for the Kharo-1 well structure, undertaken with the proprietary expertise of OGDCL, achieved a depth of 3,762 meters,” read the E&P notice.

“Subsequent testing procedures registered 14.3 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas, in addition to 93 barrels per day (bbls/d) of condensate. The results were attained at a 32/64-inch choke size, under a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 2,737 pounds per square inch (psi), emanating from the massive sand strata of the Lower Goru Formation,” it added.

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

OGDCL said that the latest discovery at Kharo-1 would significantly enhance the hydrocarbon reserves of the company and its esteemed joint venture partners, and ultimately contribute to the national energy resources of the country.

Last month, Government of Pakistan executed the Petroleum Concession Agreements (PCA) & Exploration Licences (EL) for eight blocks with four companies: United Energy Pakistan Limited (UEP), OGDCL, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), and Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL).

As per details, OGDCL was granted license for blocks including Kotra East (Balochistan), Murradi (Sindh), Sehwan (Sindh) and Zindan-II (Punjab).

As per the company’s latest financial results, OGDCL registered net sales of Rs 120.141 billion during 1QFY24 which ended 30th September 2023. The company’s Profit before Taxation during the period was Rs 86.174 billion.

gas reserves OGDCL PSX Pakistan’s energy sector PSX notice hydrocarbon reserves gas discovery in Khairpur gas discovery Pakistan Lower Goru Formation Oil & Gas Development Company Limited

Comments

200 characters

OGDCL discovers ‘significant’ hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Mangla power station: Wapda proposes depositing ST with AJ&K

Saudi delegation meets Nawaz

SC begins hearing petition seeking to declare general elections void

Vote rigging allegation: PTI wants judicial inquiry sans CJP

PML-N, PPP reach consensus over govt formation?

Credit guarantee schemes for EVs on the cards

SHC dismisses plea of tractor-maker against refund

Attachment of Discos’ bank accounts: IHC issues notices to FBR chief, others

Read more stories