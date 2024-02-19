PML-N, PPP reach consensus over govt formation?

ISLAMABAD: Positive progress has been made in the matter of government formation between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), with the latter expressing willingness to join the federal cabinet.

Both the PML-N and PPP have resolved to steer the country out of economic and political crises.

The agreement to this effect has been reached during a meeting of coordination committees of both the parties in Islamabad. During the meeting, several proposals regarding government formation were deliberated.

Both parties have agreed to meet again tomorrow to further discuss recommendations and finalize their decisions.

Senator Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar and Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan represented the PML-N at the meeting. The Pakistan People’s Party was represented by Syed Murad Ali Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Saeed Ghani, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Nawab Sana Ullah Zehri, Shuja Khan, and Sardar Bahadur Khan Sehar.

The sources said that the PPP has consented to join the federal cabinet, marking the final stages of negotiations between the two major parties.

Sources further indicate that the presidency and the speakership of the National Assembly will be allocated to the PPP, while decisions regarding the Senate chairman and all four provincial governors will be made later.

In Balochistan, the PPP and PML-N are set to form a coalition government, with the PPP likely to hold the position of Chief Minister.

Additionally, the PPP is expected to secure cabinet seats in Punjab, possibly obtaining two to three ministries in the province.