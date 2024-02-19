AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
BOP 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.97%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.64%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.85%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.54%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 108.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-2.68%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 107.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-4.87%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.57%)
PPL 98.23 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-3.16%)
PRL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.76%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.29%)
SEARL 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-4.84%)
SNGP 60.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-3.7%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
TRG 66.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.49%)
UNITY 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.47%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 6,073 Decreased By -121.7 (-1.97%)
BR30 20,321 Decreased By -680.8 (-3.24%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-19

PSX remains under pressure

Recorder Review Published 19 Feb, 2024 05:24am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange remained under severe pressure and nosedived to book huge losses during the outgoing week ended on February 16, 2024 due to panic selling on investor concerns over deteriorating political situation in the country after general elections. The benchmark KSE-100 index plunged by 3,070.79 points on week-on-week basis and closed at 59,872.96 points.

Average daily volumes on ready counter increased by 14.5 percent to 349.76 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 305.53 million shares however average daily traded value on the ready counter declined by 3.6 percent to Rs 13.50 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 14.01 billion.

BRIndex100 decreased by 372.42 points during this week to close at 6,073.30 points with average daily turnover of 312.671 million shares.

BRIndex30 declined by 2,424.89 points on week-on-week basis to close at 20,321.06 points with average daily trading volumes of 242.490 million shares.

The foreign investors however remained net buyers of shares worth $5.231 million during this week. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 481 billion during this week to close at Rs 8.717 trillion.

An analyst at AKD Securities said that the market remained volatile throughout the week with volatility mirroring ongoing political uncertainty surrounding the formation of next government.

Despite being eight days since elections, clarity remained elusive. While signs pointed to PML-N securing the lower house, coalition building complexities persisted. Alongside, announced protests from major parties alleging electoral rigging deepening uncertainty.

Adding fuel to the fire, news of the IMF rejecting the proposed circular debt reduction and industrial tariff rationalization plan, further dampened investor sentiment.

Another blow during the week was gas price hike with effect from February’24, with highlighted increase of 175 percent in feed gas price fertilizer companies on the Sui network. However, amidst the tumult, remittances remained robust at $2.4billion in January 2024.

Sector-wise, leasing companies, and synthetic & Rayon were amongst the top performers, up 5.5 percent/2.0 percent respectively. On the other hand from main board, E&P, refinery, and OMC were amongst the worst performers with a decline of 6.5 percent/6.4 percent/6.2 percent.

Flow wise, major net selling was recorded by Brokers with a net sell of $5.9million. On the other hand, Foreigners absorbed most of the selling with a net buy of $5.2 million.

Company-wise, top performers during the week were PGLC (up 15.2 percent), EFUG (up 6.0 percent), GADT (up 5.8 percent), FATIMA (up 5.6 percent) and AGP (up 5.5 percent), while top laggards were OGDC (down 25.6 percent), NRL (down 18.7 percent), PTC (down 17.4 percent), PPL (down 15.9 percent) and PSO (down 14.1 percent).

An analyst at JS Global Capital said that the KSE-100 index remained volatile throughout the week closing with 5.0 percent WoW decline.

So far, the KSE-100 index has lost 4,271 points or 7.0 percent since 8th February general elections due to lack of clarity over upcoming set-up of the new government.

Dialogues among leaders of pivotal political parties centred on the establishment of a new government and putting forth candidates for crucial positions, was the talk of the town during the week. Political news flow over-shadowed the strong corporate earnings and dividend announcements that came during the week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index

Comments

200 characters

PSX remains under pressure

Mangla power station: Wapda proposes depositing ST with AJ&K

Saudi delegation meets Nawaz

Vote rigging allegation: PTI wants judicial inquiry sans CJP

PML-N, PPP reach consensus over govt formation?

Credit guarantee schemes for EVs on the cards

SHC dismisses plea of tractor-maker against refund

Four-party alliance in Balochistan steps up its protest

Attachment of Discos’ bank accounts: IHC issues notices to FBR chief, others

Senate meets today

Bilawal says he was offered PM’s seat for two years but declined

Read more stories