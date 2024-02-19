Futures spread up 526bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 526bps to 27.64 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter slightly improved as average daily volumes increased by 10.0 percent to 100.92 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 91.72 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 2.3 percent to Rs 4.87 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 4.76 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024