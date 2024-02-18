Saad for formation of ‘joint govt’ at Centre

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has started receiving voices from within the party against heading the government in the Centre.

The senior PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique in a tweet said that the formation of the federal government was the joint responsibility of all the parties in the parliament, not the PML-N.

Calling on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed candidates, who emerged victorious in the February 8 elections, Rafique wrote “Independent members supported by PTI should take the initiative, form a joint central government with the PPP.”

Saad said no political party had a clear-cut majority and the PML-N has no desire to decorate this crown of thorns on its head.

Another PML-N leader Main Javed Latif expressed the hope that the PML-N leadership decides that the party, which emerged victorious with the leading number of seats, should be given a chance to form the government.

“The plan to create chaos in the country may fail because of this,” he said, adding: “The day PML-N makes this decision, I will reveal for whom the rigging was done and the mastermind behind February 8 [polls].”

On the hand, the PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said that the party would form the government in the Centre and make the country stable.

Ahsan, however, said that Nawaz Sharif made it clear that the party will not form the federal government by compromising on our principles. “We will stick to our principles and ensure the development of the country,” he added.

He said that it had been agreed in the meeting of coalition partners that the PML-N would form the government in the Centre.

