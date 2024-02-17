AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
BOP 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.97%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.64%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.85%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.54%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 108.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-2.68%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 107.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-4.87%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.57%)
PPL 98.23 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-3.16%)
PRL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.76%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.29%)
SEARL 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-4.84%)
SNGP 60.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-3.7%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
TRG 66.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.49%)
UNITY 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.47%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 6,073 Decreased By -121.7 (-1.97%)
BR30 20,321 Decreased By -680.8 (-3.24%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

General Elections: ECP rejects Rawalpindi Commissioner’s allegations after he resigns

  • Liaquat Ali Chattha says he is 'taking responsibility for all this wrongdoing'
BR Web Desk Published February 17, 2024 Updated February 17, 2024 04:06pm

Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha announced on Saturday that he is resigning from his post in protest against electoral irregularities, Aaj News reported.

Following this, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said it rejected the allegations made by Chattha.

In a press conference at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today, Chattha said “rigging” took place in the Rawalpindi Division polls.

“We converted the losers into winners with a margin of 50,000 votes,” he claimed.

“I am taking responsibility for all this wrongdoing and telling you that the chief election commissioner and the chief justice are also involved in this,” he said.

He has also surrendered himself before the police.

In response, the ECP said it “strongly rejects the allegations levelled by the Commissioner Rawalpindi on the chief election commissioner and the commission”.

“No official of the election commission ever issued any instructions regarding changing election results to the Commissioner Rawalpindi,” the ECP said in a statement.

It added that neither is the commissioner of any division ever appointed as a DRO, RO or presiding officer, nor do they ever play a direct role in the conduct of elections.

“The commission will conduct an inquiry into the matter as soon as possible,” it added.

Since the February 8 general elections concluded, political leaders and parties have been protesting alleged rigging and delay on the issuance of poll results by the ECP.

Today, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is holding protests nationwide against the elections.

Islamabad Rawalpindi DC

Comments

200 characters
KU Feb 17, 2024 02:28pm
Needs thorough investigation and ECP or others involved should be tried for crimes against Pakistan. The corrupt system has shamed us all.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Johnny Walker Feb 17, 2024 03:23pm
So, according to ECP, the Commissioner is talking rubbish and has some other agenda. What a mess !!!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Waseem Khan Baloch Feb 17, 2024 03:55pm
Waseemullah Khan Baloch thanks
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

General Elections: ECP rejects Rawalpindi Commissioner’s allegations after he resigns

SC to take up plea seeking fresh polls on Monday

Section 144 in force in Islamabad as PTI holds protests

PTI leader Salman Akram Raja arrested in Lahore

PIA’s stock of losses: MoF, MoP develop differences

300-MW KE project to stay: SIFC decides to scrap LoIs of Cat-III wind projects

Nepra should help KE find solution to its problems: PM

PPP says Fazl benefited the most from PTI govt’s exit

PTI claims 85 NA seats ‘snatched’ from it

There are complaints against ‘some other judges’ as well: CJP

Read more stories