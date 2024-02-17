General Elections: ECP rejects Rawalpindi Commissioner’s allegations after he resigns

Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha announced on Saturday that he is resigning from his post in protest against electoral irregularities, Aaj News reported.

Following this, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said it rejected the allegations made by Chattha.

In a press conference at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today, Chattha said “rigging” took place in the Rawalpindi Division polls.

“We converted the losers into winners with a margin of 50,000 votes,” he claimed.

“I am taking responsibility for all this wrongdoing and telling you that the chief election commissioner and the chief justice are also involved in this,” he said.

He has also surrendered himself before the police.

In response, the ECP said it “strongly rejects the allegations levelled by the Commissioner Rawalpindi on the chief election commissioner and the commission”.

“No official of the election commission ever issued any instructions regarding changing election results to the Commissioner Rawalpindi,” the ECP said in a statement.

It added that neither is the commissioner of any division ever appointed as a DRO, RO or presiding officer, nor do they ever play a direct role in the conduct of elections.

“The commission will conduct an inquiry into the matter as soon as possible,” it added.

Since the February 8 general elections concluded, political leaders and parties have been protesting alleged rigging and delay on the issuance of poll results by the ECP.

Today, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is holding protests nationwide against the elections.