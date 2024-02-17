AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
Feb 17, 2024
Pakistan

Section 144 in force in Islamabad as PTI holds protests

BR Web Desk Published February 17, 2024 Updated February 17, 2024 01:38pm

The Islamabad Police enforced section 144 in the capital city as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to hold peaceful protests nationwide against alleged rigging in the general elections.

In a post on X, the police said that there could be increased traffic near the F9 park and urged the public to avoid “unnecessary travel” on the nearby routes.

Special forces of the Counter Terrorism Department had been deployed on patrol to deal with any emergency, the post said.

Security is on high alert and patrolling has been increased across the district while checking has been tightened at checkpoints, it added.

The enforcement comes as the PTI looks to make its voice heard against alleged poll-rigging today. In a post, the party announced the locations in southern Punjab where it will hold protests.

PTI also posted a video of marchers, saying they had responded to Imran Khan’s call for a protest.

Meanwhile, PTI said that police detained Khalid Javaid Warrich, a local PTI official in Mardan, as he was going to join the protest.

