AIRLINK 55.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
BOP 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DFML 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.14%)
DGKC 63.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.25%)
FCCL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.9%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
HBL 110.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.67%)
HUBC 110.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
KOSM 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.57%)
MLCF 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.97%)
OGDC 115.09 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.45%)
PAEL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIAA 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.01%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PPL 103.20 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.74%)
PRL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.38%)
PTC 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
SEARL 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
SNGP 63.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.28%)
SSGC 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TELE 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 69.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.85%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 6,220 Increased By 24.7 (0.4%)
BR30 20,974 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.13%)
KSE100 61,142 Increased By 121.8 (0.2%)
KSE30 20,558 Increased By 76.2 (0.37%)
Feb 16, 2024
Markets

Indian shares extend gains, led by public sector banks

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

BENGALURU: Indian shares advanced on Thursday, led by a rally in energy and public sector banks, and supported by a post-results jump in Mahindra & Mahindra .

The NSE Nifty 50 index settled 0.32% higher at 21,910.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.32% to 72,050.38.

Both the benchmarks struggled for direction earlier in the day, before consolidating gains in the final two hours.

Indian markets have remained resilient to hot US inflation data, released on Tuesday, unlike Asian peers, which fell in the previous session.

The benchmark Nifty 50 has added 1.36% in the last three sessions.

“US inflation data was a clear indicator that rate cuts will be delayed. That triggered foreign selling but domestic flows have been extremely robust, supporting the markets,” said Anita Gandhi, founder and head of institution at Arihant Capital.

Domestic institutional investors (DII) have bought 135.45 billion rupees (about $1.6 billion) of shares on a net basis in February so far, cushioning sales of 111.07 billion rupees by foreign institutional investors on a net basis.

Public sector banks jumped 3.27%, taking gains in the last three sessions to about 8%.

State Bank of India, which did not participate in the PSU bank rally in 2023, jumped 2.46% on Thursday to take its year-to-date rise to 19%.

Energy and oil and gas gained 1.75% and 2.46%, respectively, on the day, sustaining their post-results rally.

Morgan Stanley reiterated its “overweight” rating on NTPC and Power Grid, and upgraded Bharat Heavy Electricals, forecasting a capex boost for the sector. NTPC, Power Grid and BHEL gained between 1.3% and 3.5%.

Indian shares Morgan Stanley NSE Nifty 50 index US inflation

