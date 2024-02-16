Razi appointed BoD Chairman Alhamra

LAHORE: The Chief Minister of Punjab has announced Razi Ahmed's appointment as the Chairman of the Board of Governors for Lahore Arts Council Alhamra.

This significant decision comes in response to the Punjab government's commitment to fostering regional cultural and artistic development. The Department of Information and Culture, acting on government directives, has promptly issued a notification formalizing Razi Ahmed's appointment.

Razi Ahmed, a distinguished figure in the literary landscape, is the Founder, Director, and CEO of the Lahore Literary Festival. As the newly appointed Chairman of Alhamra's Board of Governors, he expressed his commitment to prioritizing the construction and development of arts and the individuals associated with this vibrant sector.

Chairman Razi Ahmed underscored the immense cultural significance of Alhamra, labelling it as a cornerstone of literary and cultural excellence. He affirmed that strategic initiatives would be implemented to ensure the institution's prosperity, emphasizing its pivotal role in shaping the region's artistic narrative.

This appointment signals a new era for Lahore Arts Council Alhamra under the dynamic leadership of Razi Ahmed, promising a future marked by innovation, growth, and a flourishing artistic community.

