AIRLINK 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.72%)
BOP 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.14%)
DGKC 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.31%)
FCCL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
HBL 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.91%)
HUBC 110.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
KOSM 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.89%)
MLCF 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.97%)
OGDC 115.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.81%)
PAEL 22.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
PIAA 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PPL 103.29 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.82%)
PRL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.42%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
SEARL 47.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
SNGP 63.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
SSGC 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TELE 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
TPLP 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TRG 69.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
UNITY 18.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 6,227 Increased By 31.5 (0.51%)
BR30 21,012 Increased By 9.8 (0.05%)
KSE100 61,172 Increased By 151.6 (0.25%)
KSE30 20,566 Increased By 84.9 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-16

Razi appointed BoD Chairman Alhamra

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

LAHORE: The Chief Minister of Punjab has announced Razi Ahmed's appointment as the Chairman of the Board of Governors for Lahore Arts Council Alhamra.

This significant decision comes in response to the Punjab government's commitment to fostering regional cultural and artistic development. The Department of Information and Culture, acting on government directives, has promptly issued a notification formalizing Razi Ahmed's appointment.

Razi Ahmed, a distinguished figure in the literary landscape, is the Founder, Director, and CEO of the Lahore Literary Festival. As the newly appointed Chairman of Alhamra's Board of Governors, he expressed his commitment to prioritizing the construction and development of arts and the individuals associated with this vibrant sector.

Chairman Razi Ahmed underscored the immense cultural significance of Alhamra, labelling it as a cornerstone of literary and cultural excellence. He affirmed that strategic initiatives would be implemented to ensure the institution's prosperity, emphasizing its pivotal role in shaping the region's artistic narrative.

This appointment signals a new era for Lahore Arts Council Alhamra under the dynamic leadership of Razi Ahmed, promising a future marked by innovation, growth, and a flourishing artistic community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Alhamra Razi Ahmed

Comments

200 characters

Razi appointed BoD Chairman Alhamra

FBR delays issuance of three key notifications

Steel industry: PM orders FBR to resolve issues on priority basis

Unprotected gas consumers to bear the brunt

Aramco refinery likely to be included in CPEC framework

PPIB urges SBP to clear $789m ‘dues’ of IPPs

Deregulation of non-essential drugs on the cards

PTI names candidates for PM’s, CM’s slots

Immovable properties: FBR has no written SOP to determine fair market values

Ogra cuts rates of imported RLNG

Mining and mineral sector: 2 mergers approved by CCP

Read more stories