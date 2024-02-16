PTI-backed independent candidate arrested

LAHORE: In a significant development, Punjab police have apprehended Ahmar Rashid Bhatti, an independent candidate backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from the PP-165 constituency, in Lahore’s Township area. Bhatti, who secured victory in the Punjab Assembly seat, faces charges related to a criminal case, according to police sources.

The arrest stems from Bhatti's alleged involvement in the May 9 violence, particularly in an attack on Jinnah House (Corps Commander House, Lahore), as per authorities. Video evidence purportedly links Bhatti to the incident, which occurred following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan. Police assert that Bhatti led a group implicated in the attack.

Despite his electoral success with PTI's support, Bhatti now confronts legal proceedings associated with the Jinnah House incident, highlighting the intricacies of political alliances and the challenges of upholding integrity within the political arena.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024