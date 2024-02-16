AIRLINK 55.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.25%)
BOP 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DFML 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.14%)
DGKC 63.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.39%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.68%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HBL 110.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.55%)
HUBC 110.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 4.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.2%)
MLCF 36.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.78%)
OGDC 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
PIAA 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PPL 102.70 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.24%)
PRL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SEARL 46.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.4%)
SNGP 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.7%)
SSGC 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
TELE 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
TPLP 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
TRG 68.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.59%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 6,216 Increased By 21.2 (0.34%)
BR30 20,961 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 61,027 Increased By 6.5 (0.01%)
KSE30 20,511 Increased By 29.2 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-16

PTI-backed independent candidate arrested

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

LAHORE: In a significant development, Punjab police have apprehended Ahmar Rashid Bhatti, an independent candidate backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from the PP-165 constituency, in Lahore’s Township area. Bhatti, who secured victory in the Punjab Assembly seat, faces charges related to a criminal case, according to police sources.

The arrest stems from Bhatti's alleged involvement in the May 9 violence, particularly in an attack on Jinnah House (Corps Commander House, Lahore), as per authorities. Video evidence purportedly links Bhatti to the incident, which occurred following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan. Police assert that Bhatti led a group implicated in the attack.

Despite his electoral success with PTI's support, Bhatti now confronts legal proceedings associated with the Jinnah House incident, highlighting the intricacies of political alliances and the challenges of upholding integrity within the political arena.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI independent candidate Ahmar Rashid Bhatti

Comments

200 characters

PTI-backed independent candidate arrested

FBR delays issuance of three key notifications

Steel industry: PM orders FBR to resolve issues on priority basis

Unprotected gas consumers to bear the brunt

Aramco refinery likely to be included in CPEC framework

PPIB urges SBP to clear $789m ‘dues’ of IPPs

Deregulation of non-essential drugs on the cards

PTI names candidates for PM’s, CM’s slots

Immovable properties: FBR has no written SOP to determine fair market values

Ogra cuts rates of imported RLNG

Mining and mineral sector: 2 mergers approved by CCP

Read more stories