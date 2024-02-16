PCB terminates Mohammad Hafeez’s contract

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Thursday parted ways with former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, as his contract as Team Director was terminated.

In a tweet, the PCB penned a farewell note for the former team director Hafeez. “The PCB extends heartfelt gratitude to Mohammad Hafeez, Team Director, Pakistan men’s cricket team, for his invaluable contributions,” the statement said.

Acknowledging the passion of the former all-rounder, the PCB said, “Hafeez’s passion for the game has inspired players and his mentorship during the tour of Australia and New Zealand has been of immense importance.”

It may be noted that in November, the PCB had appointed Mohammad Hafeez as the team director following the World Cup failure in India.

The PCB also announced that it had changed the portfolio of the Pakistan coaching staff. “All coaches will continue to work in National Cricket Academy while PCB will announce the new coaching staff in due course for the upcoming series in Australia and New Zealand,” the PCB statement said.

Moreover, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi banned free VIP passes for HBL-PLS-9.

Naqvi directed that ticket for VIP boxes should also be placed for sale. Now VIPs will be able to watch matches after paying for their tickets, sources in the PCB said.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his resolve to make PCB a profitable board.

It may be noted that the PCB Board of Governors approved Rs1.93 billion funds for PSL-9.

