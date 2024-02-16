AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
Pakistan

Global Education Interact Expo held

Press Release Published February 16, 2024

LAHORE: D' Educationist, a renowned overseas education consultant, orchestrated a highly successful Global Education Interact Expo'24 in Lahore. The event, held at The Nishat Hotel, Johar Town, Lahore, drew in students from various regions, eager to explore educational opportunities abroad.

With over 30 top-ranked international universities in attendance, alongside hundreds of students and their parents, the expo facilitated direct engagement and discussions on academic pursuits and admission procedures. D' Educationist's commitment to empowering students was evident through personalized sessions, covering academic programs, admission processes, and free IELTS mock tests. The expo’s resounding success further solidifies D' Educationist's role as a reliable conduit between Pakistani students and global educational institutions.

Education Expo

