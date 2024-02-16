Markets Print 2024-02-16
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 15, 2024). ==================================== ...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 15, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 61,020.06
High: 62,394.25
Low: 60,926.86
Net Change: 1133.78
Volume (000): 154,597
Value (000): 8,125,807
Makt Cap (000) 2,001,463,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,160.14
NET CH (-) 184.99
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,248.97
NET CH (-) 128.36
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,563.35
NET CH (-) 172.87
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,429.61
NET CH (-) 230.17
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,660.35
NET CH (-) 204.38
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,472.52
NET CH (-) 84.47
------------------------------------
As on: 15- February -2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments