KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 15, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 61,020.06
High:                      62,394.25
Low:                       60,926.86
Net Change:                  1133.78
Volume (000):                154,597
Value (000):               8,125,807
Makt Cap (000)         2,001,463,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,160.14
NET CH                    (-) 184.99
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,248.97
NET CH                    (-) 128.36
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,563.35
NET CH                    (-) 172.87
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,429.61
NET CH                    (-) 230.17
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,660.35
NET CH                    (-) 204.38
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,472.52
NET CH                     (-) 84.47
------------------------------------
As on:            15- February -2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

