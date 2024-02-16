KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 15, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 61,020.06 High: 62,394.25 Low: 60,926.86 Net Change: 1133.78 Volume (000): 154,597 Value (000): 8,125,807 Makt Cap (000) 2,001,463,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,160.14 NET CH (-) 184.99 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,248.97 NET CH (-) 128.36 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,563.35 NET CH (-) 172.87 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,429.61 NET CH (-) 230.17 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,660.35 NET CH (-) 204.38 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,472.52 NET CH (-) 84.47 ------------------------------------ As on: 15- February -2024 ====================================

