Gold price per tola increases Rs300 in Pakistan

Gold prices increased in Pakistan on Thursday in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs211,100 per tola after gaining Rs300 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs180,984 after an increase of Rs257, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs3,500 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Thursday was set at $2,013 per ounce, after an increase of $3 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,580 per tola.