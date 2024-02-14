AIRLINK 58.18 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.08%)
BOP 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.07%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.67%)
DGKC 65.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.15%)
FCCL 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.35%)
FFBL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.43%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.8%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.73%)
HUBC 113.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.1%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.76%)
KOSM 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.27%)
MLCF 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.51%)
OGDC 122.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-1.72%)
PAEL 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.26%)
PIAA 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.63%)
PIBTL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.32%)
PPL 107.37 Increased By ▲ 6.37 (6.31%)
PRL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.44%)
PTC 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
SEARL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.11%)
SNGP 65.19 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (7.75%)
SSGC 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.96%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.81%)
TPLP 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
TRG 71.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.08%)
UNITY 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.01%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 6,334 Increased By 102.4 (1.64%)
BR30 21,720 Increased By 364 (1.7%)
KSE100 62,154 Increased By 926.9 (1.51%)
KSE30 20,955 Increased By 269.6 (1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,500 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 14 Feb, 2024 06:17pm

Gold prices decreased in Pakistan on Wednesday in line with decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs210,800 per tola after shedding Rs3,500 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs180,727 after a decline of Rs3,001, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold prices in Pakistan had remained unchanged at Rs214,300 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Wednesday was set at $2,010 per ounce, after a decrease of $33 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates declined by Rs20 to Rs2,580 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market gold price gold imports gold rates Asia Gold bullion commodity rates Gold trade gold rate gold markets Gold traders gold prices in Pakistan Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejects election results, refuses to join govt

Nawaz Sharif has not quit politics, will lead his govts in Centre, Punjab: Maryam

APTMA urges govt to end unproductive cross-subsidies

HUBCO’s earnings up 17% in 2QFY24

Hamas heads to Cairo truce talks as Rafah braces for Israeli assault

Oil rises as producers forecast demand growth, US fuel stockpiles drop

PCB drops PSL 9 anthem featuring Ali Zafar, Aima Baig

Erdogan on first Egypt visit in decade with Gaza in focus

Read more stories