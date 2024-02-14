Gold price per tola falls Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Gold prices decreased in Pakistan on Wednesday in line with decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs210,800 per tola after shedding Rs3,500 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs180,727 after a decline of Rs3,001, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold prices in Pakistan had remained unchanged at Rs214,300 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Wednesday was set at $2,010 per ounce, after a decrease of $33 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates declined by Rs20 to Rs2,580 per tola.