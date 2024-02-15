Formation of govt: First PPP-PML(N) meeting held

ISLAMABAD: The first meeting of the committees comprising the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for the formation of government was held.

On behalf of PML-N Senator Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, and Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan participated in the meeting. PPP was represented by Qamar Zaman Kaira, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, Shuja (Shazi) Khan, Saeed Ghani, and Nadeem Afzal Chan.

The committee agreed that the process for government formation should be completed as soon as possible. It was decided in the meeting that the proposals prepared in consultation with the members of both committees will be presented to the leadership of the PPP and the PML-N.

The leadership will take the final decision in light of the recommendations of the committee.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024