AIRLINK 58.18 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.08%)
BOP 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.07%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.67%)
DGKC 65.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.15%)
FCCL 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.35%)
FFBL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.43%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.8%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.73%)
HUBC 113.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.1%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.76%)
KOSM 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.27%)
MLCF 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.51%)
OGDC 122.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-1.72%)
PAEL 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.26%)
PIAA 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.63%)
PIBTL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.32%)
PPL 107.37 Increased By ▲ 6.37 (6.31%)
PRL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.44%)
PTC 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
SEARL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.11%)
SNGP 65.19 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (7.75%)
SSGC 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.96%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.81%)
TPLP 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
TRG 71.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.08%)
UNITY 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.01%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 6,334 Increased By 102.4 (1.64%)
BR30 21,720 Increased By 364 (1.7%)
KSE100 62,154 Increased By 926.9 (1.51%)
KSE30 20,955 Increased By 269.6 (1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-15

Formation of govt: First PPP-PML(N) meeting held

Recorder Report Published 15 Feb, 2024 05:39am

ISLAMABAD: The first meeting of the committees comprising the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for the formation of government was held.

On behalf of PML-N Senator Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, and Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan participated in the meeting. PPP was represented by Qamar Zaman Kaira, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, Shuja (Shazi) Khan, Saeed Ghani, and Nadeem Afzal Chan.

The committee agreed that the process for government formation should be completed as soon as possible. It was decided in the meeting that the proposals prepared in consultation with the members of both committees will be presented to the leadership of the PPP and the PML-N.

The leadership will take the final decision in light of the recommendations of the committee.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPP PMLN General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 formation of government PPP PMLN meeting

Comments

200 characters

Formation of govt: First PPP-PML(N) meeting held

Senators criticise ‘unbearable’ rise in energy tariffs

Hike in gas prices approved by ECC

FTO decides Rs17.742bn refund claims in 2023

Textile exporters blame govt for ‘economic disaster’

Govt shares in FWBL likely to be sold to UAE

Govt securities: federal govt borrows less than target

Rising energy costs: APTMA says 50pc industry at high risk of closure

Rescheduling loans: PALSP told to talk with SBP, Finance Division

Fixed broadband services: PTA all set to transition to OFC infrastructure

Nepra irked by Discos’ dismal performance

Read more stories