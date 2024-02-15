AIRLINK 58.18 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.08%)
Alhamra Arts Centre organises programme on poetry

Recorder Report Published 15 Feb, 2024 05:39am

LAHORE: Alhamra Arts Center came alive with the poetic magic of Ali Zaryoun, a luminary born in the cultural hub of Faisalabad, during an evening dedicated to the art of verses.

The aim behind organizing this enchanting program was to weave the threads of love, affection, and peace into the fabric of society.

Ali Zaryoun, a maestro of languages, stands as a testament to the diversity of the literary world. Hailing from Faisalabad, he effortlessly expresses his thoughts and emotions through Urdu, Hindi, Farsi, Punjabi, and English. His poetry, a harmonious blend of Ghazals and Nazams, transcends linguistic boundaries, making him a versatile and revered figure.

The audience at Alhamra Arts Center was treated to an exquisite tapestry of words, as Ali Zaryoun’s profound and evocative verses painted a canvas of emotions. His couplets (Ashaar), resonating with the masses, have become an emblem of his poetic prowess. This event was a captivating journey through the corridors of language, emotion, and reflection. Ali Zaryoun’s poetry evening was not just a recitation but an immersive experience that left an indelible mark on the hearts of those in attendance.

Executive Director Alhamra Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry said that Alhamra, in its ongoing commitment to cultural enrichment, provided a platform for Ali Zaryoun to share his poetic gifts, creating an ambiance where the power of words united people and propagated messages of love and unity. The echoes of his verses lingered, reminding everyone of the transformative power of poetry to create connections and inspire positive change, he added.

