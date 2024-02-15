AIRLINK 58.18 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.08%)
BOP 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.07%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.67%)
DGKC 65.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.15%)
FCCL 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.35%)
FFBL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.43%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.8%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.73%)
HUBC 113.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.1%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.76%)
KOSM 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.27%)
MLCF 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.51%)
OGDC 122.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-1.72%)
PAEL 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.26%)
PIAA 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.63%)
PIBTL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.32%)
PPL 107.37 Increased By ▲ 6.37 (6.31%)
PRL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.44%)
PTC 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
SEARL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.11%)
SNGP 65.19 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (7.75%)
SSGC 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.96%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.81%)
TPLP 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
TRG 71.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.08%)
UNITY 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.01%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 6,334 Increased By 102.4 (1.64%)
BR30 21,720 Increased By 364 (1.7%)
KSE100 62,154 Increased By 926.9 (1.51%)
KSE30 20,955 Increased By 269.6 (1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-15

Japan rubber futures extend rally

Reuters Published 15 Feb, 2024 05:39am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures ended higher for a third consecutive session on Wednesday as automotive production expansion plans and a weaker yen lifted sentiment.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for July delivery closed up 4.8 yen, or 1.69%, at 288 yen ($1.91) per kg. China’s BYD will set up a new electric vehicle factory in Mexico, Nikkei reported on Wednesday, as it aims to establish an export hub to the United States. India’s two-wheeler segment witnessed good growth in January as the rural market continues to recover, while commercial vehicles are likely to see good off-take in the next two months, India’s auto industry body said on Wednesday.

US consumer prices increased more than expected in January amid rises in the costs of shelter and healthcare. The yen had weakened past the key 150-per-dollar level for the first time this year on Tuesday following surprisingly hot US inflation figures overnight, spurring Japan’s top currency diplomat to hint at the risk of intervention if “rapid,” “speculative” yen declines continue.

A weaker currency makes yen-denominated assets more affordable for overseas buyers. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average closed 0.69% lower. Oil prices slipped in Asian trade on Wednesday after a US industry group reported crude stocks rose more than expected last week and as investors reined in expectations for interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

rubber rubber price rubber market

Comments

200 characters

Japan rubber futures extend rally

Senators criticise ‘unbearable’ rise in energy tariffs

Hike in gas prices approved by ECC

FTO decides Rs17.742bn refund claims in 2023

Textile exporters blame govt for ‘economic disaster’

Govt shares in FWBL likely to be sold to UAE

Govt securities: federal govt borrows less than target

Rising energy costs: APTMA says 50pc industry at high risk of closure

Rescheduling loans: PALSP told to talk with SBP, Finance Division

Fixed broadband services: PTA all set to transition to OFC infrastructure

Nepra irked by Discos’ dismal performance

Read more stories