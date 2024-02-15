AIRLINK 58.18 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.08%)
BOP 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.07%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.67%)
DGKC 65.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.15%)
FCCL 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.35%)
FFBL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.43%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.8%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.73%)
HUBC 113.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.1%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.76%)
KOSM 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.27%)
MLCF 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.51%)
OGDC 122.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-1.72%)
PAEL 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.26%)
PIAA 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.63%)
PIBTL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.32%)
PPL 107.37 Increased By ▲ 6.37 (6.31%)
PRL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.44%)
PTC 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
SEARL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.11%)
SNGP 65.19 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (7.75%)
SSGC 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.96%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.81%)
TPLP 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
TRG 71.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.08%)
UNITY 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.01%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 6,334 Increased By 102.4 (1.64%)
BR30 21,720 Increased By 364 (1.7%)
KSE100 62,154 Increased By 926.9 (1.51%)
KSE30 20,955 Increased By 269.6 (1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-15

Judge-threatening case: Verdict on IK’s plea seeking production order reserved

Fazal Sher Published 15 Feb, 2024 05:39am

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Wednesday, reserved its verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s plea seeking to issue his production order in the judge-threatening case.

Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas while hearing a case registered against Imran Khan regarding using controversial remarks against a female judge during a rally reserved its judgment on Khan’s application which he filed through his counsel Khalid Yousaf Chaudry seeking to issue his production order.

Chaudhry while arguing before the court said that “his client is currently in the custody of the state; therefore, he should be produced before the court.” The judge told the counsel that “earlier you had filled out an application in which you stated that there are threats to Khan's life; therefore, he should not be produced before the court.”

To this, Chaudhry said the application you [judge] mentioned was filed before his arrest and at that time he was facing serious threats. The judge told the counsel that “then the court has to decide your first application, first, and will issue a summon to Imran Khan.”

The defence counsel said that “now it was the responsibility of the state to produce him before the court.”

The court after hearing arguments reserved its verdict on Khan’s plea seeking his production order.

The FIR registered against Khan includes four sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) including 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Imran Khan Mureed Abbas Khalid Yousaf Chaudry

Comments

200 characters

Judge-threatening case: Verdict on IK’s plea seeking production order reserved

Senators criticise ‘unbearable’ rise in energy tariffs

Hike in gas prices approved by ECC

FTO decides Rs17.742bn refund claims in 2023

Textile exporters blame govt for ‘economic disaster’

Govt shares in FWBL likely to be sold to UAE

Govt securities: federal govt borrows less than target

Rising energy costs: APTMA says 50pc industry at high risk of closure

Rescheduling loans: PALSP told to talk with SBP, Finance Division

Fixed broadband services: PTA all set to transition to OFC infrastructure

Nepra irked by Discos’ dismal performance

Read more stories