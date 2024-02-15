Judge-threatening case: Verdict on IK’s plea seeking production order reserved

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Wednesday, reserved its verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s plea seeking to issue his production order in the judge-threatening case.

Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas while hearing a case registered against Imran Khan regarding using controversial remarks against a female judge during a rally reserved its judgment on Khan’s application which he filed through his counsel Khalid Yousaf Chaudry seeking to issue his production order.

Chaudhry while arguing before the court said that “his client is currently in the custody of the state; therefore, he should be produced before the court.” The judge told the counsel that “earlier you had filled out an application in which you stated that there are threats to Khan's life; therefore, he should not be produced before the court.”

To this, Chaudhry said the application you [judge] mentioned was filed before his arrest and at that time he was facing serious threats. The judge told the counsel that “then the court has to decide your first application, first, and will issue a summon to Imran Khan.”

The defence counsel said that “now it was the responsibility of the state to produce him before the court.”

The court after hearing arguments reserved its verdict on Khan’s plea seeking his production order.

The FIR registered against Khan includes four sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) including 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

