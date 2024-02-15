Family planning services extended to remote areas

LAHORE: A target has been set to reach 55,000 youths and married couples in the three districts of Attock, Khushab and Lodhran, to provide family planning, gender equality information and services.

Chief Executive Officer PPIF and Director General Population Welfare Department Samman Roy said that 600 teachers and more than 10,000 students have been provided training related to family planning and reproductive health in 30 educational institutions in Punjab province.

A World Bank program is proving to help scale up innovations such as clinical franchising, voucher schemes, and family planning counseling by community leaders. This program has been piloted in various districts of Punjab, improving family planning outcomes.

The program is being extended to remote areas and communities where there is limited or no access to family planning services. Its services are provided by Lady Health Workers, Family Welfare Workers, and Community Health Workers through a wide network of health facilities, affiliated with family health clinics and family welfare, she said.

