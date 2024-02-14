Rupee remains stable against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the local unit settled at 279.32 after a loss of Re0.01 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Tuesday, the rupee registered a marginal gain to settle at 279.31 against the US dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development, Pakistan inched closer to the formation of a new government with various parties announcing their intention to join the other.

Former allies including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and others on Tuesday announced to form a coalition government and also invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to enter “reconciliation” process for the sake of the country.

Globally, the US dollar traded near three-month highs to major peers on Wednesday as traders pushed back bets for a first Federal Reserve interest rate cut following surprisingly hot US inflation figures overnight.

The US currency’s push above 150 yen for the first time since Nov. 17 spurred Japan’s top currency diplomat to hint at the risk of intervention if “rapid,” “speculative” yen declines continue.

Federal funds futures currently price in no rate cut in March and a lower than 50% chance of easing in May, according to LSEG’s rate probability app, after the consumer price index (CPI) in January gained 3.1% from a year earlier, versus an estimated 2.9% rise.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Wednesday, reversing earlier losses, as major producer group OPEC kept to their relatively strong forecast for demand growth this year and an industry report showed a sharp decline in US fuel stockpiles amid a refinery outage.

Brent futures climbed 16 cents to $82.93 a barrel at 0808 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 11 cents to $77.98 a barrel.