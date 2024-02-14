AIRLINK 58.30 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (3.3%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.47%)
DFML 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.58%)
DGKC 67.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.97%)
FCCL 17.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.05%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HBL 111.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.31%)
HUBC 114.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.52%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.28%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.35%)
KOSM 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.35%)
OGDC 119.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-3.66%)
PAEL 22.59 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.35%)
PIAA 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.88%)
PIBTL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.49%)
PPL 105.68 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (4.63%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.44%)
PTC 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.06%)
SEARL 48.19 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.66%)
SNGP 63.35 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (4.71%)
SSGC 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.72%)
TELE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
TPLP 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
TRG 70.66 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.3%)
UNITY 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.53%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 6,299 Increased By 67 (1.08%)
BR30 21,578 Increased By 222.2 (1.04%)
KSE100 61,860 Increased By 633.4 (1.03%)
KSE30 20,859 Increased By 173.4 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia stocks edge down; dollar rides Treasury yields higher

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2024 09:57am

SINGAPORE: Asian shares tracked a negative lead from Wall Street on Wednesday, while the dollar and Treasury yields jumped as traders pared back expectations for the pace and scale of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.

The latest shift in rate expectations came after an upside surprise in US inflation on Tuesday which showed the consumer price index (CPI) rising 3.1% on an annual basis, above forecasts for a 2.9% increase.

Futures now point to about 87 basis points of easing priced in for the Fed this year, as compared to 110 bps prior to the data release and 160 bps at the end of last year.

That kept pressure on global stocks, which had rallied strongly towards the end of last year on aggressive bets for rate cuts by major central banks globally in 2024.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.8% in early Asia trade and was headed for a fifth straight day of losses.

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were trading near flat.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures lost 0.3%.

“The stronger data pushes back on the hope of a rate cut from the Federal Reserve any time soon,” said Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

“We’ll likely have to wait for the second half of the year for the Fed to start cutting, but the issue isn’t so much whether the bank will cut rates this year, as that is an almost certainty at this point, but how many rate cuts there will be.”

Even Japan’s standout Nikkei was not spared from the beating and fell 0.7%, after gaining 2.9% in the previous session and topping the 38,000 level.

The recent move higher in the Nikkei was helped in part by a sliding yen, which had weakened past the key 150 per dollar level for the first time this year on Tuesday.

The yen last stood at 150.63 per dollar.

Most Asian markets close for holidays

“If they do try intervention, I think it’ll be near the (dollar/yen) high from October 2022 and the high we saw in mid-November,” said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG, referring to intervention efforts from Japanese authorities to shore up the currency.

Japan’s top currency officials warned on Wednesday against what they described as rapid and speculative yen moves overnight.

Elsewhere, stocks in Hong Kong were likewise in the red in their first trading day following the Lunar New Year holidays. The Hang Seng Index fell 0.8%.

Mainland China’s financial markets remain closed for the week.

Higher for longer

The prospect that US rates are likely to stay elevated for longer than initially expected pushed the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to an over two-month high of 4.3320% on Wednesday.

The two-year Treasury yield, which typically reflects near-term interest rate expectations, last stood at 4.6324%, having similarly scaled a two-month top of 4.6730% in the previous session.

That’s helped the greenback firm near a three-month peak against a basket of currencies at 104.81.

The dollar index hit its strongest level since November on Tuesday. “The attendant, broad-based US dollar surge admittedly reflects (the) corresponding surge in US Treasury yields,” said Vishnu Varathan, chief economist for Asia ex-Japan at Mizuho Bank.

Sterling steadied at $1.2597.

The pound spiked briefly in the previous session on data showing British pay grew at the weakest pace in more than a year at the end of 2023, but the slowdown was probably not significant enough to spur the Bank of England into quicker action towards cutting interest rates.

UK inflation data is due later on Wednesday.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin retreated from the $50,000 level and last bought $49,496.

Oil prices meanwhile edged lower, reversing some of Tuesday’s gains as geopolitical tensions lingered in the Middle East and eastern Europe.

US crude fell 22 cents to $77.65 a barrel. Brent futures eased 33 cents to $82.44. Gold was little changed at $1,992.37 an ounce.

asian shares

Comments

200 characters

Asia stocks edge down; dollar rides Treasury yields higher

Bulls hail ‘progress on govt formation’, KSE-100 up over 1,100 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

PIA, Discos’ sell-off plans: Fawad may be requested to continue as minister

ECC may approve increase in gas prices today

IMF rejection of CD, tariff strategy: MoF’s ‘half-hearted’ support cited as the reason

Diesel price likely to soar, petrol may stay unchanged

Oil drifts down on sticky inflation, bigger-than-expected US crude stock build

Protesting farmers clash with security forces 200km from New Delhi

Cat-III projects: PPIB asks KE to submit investment plan for Nepra’s nod

ECC approves Rs7.492bn Ramazan package

Read more stories