Imran Riaz’s plea: LHC seeks replies from ministry by 15th

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought replies from the interior ministry by February 15 on a petition by anchorperson Imran Riaz for removal of his name from a stop list of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel argued that there was no case registered against his client but the government unlawfully included his name to the stop list.

He said the government could not restrict citizens' free movement without a legal justification.

He, therefore, asked the court to order removal of the petitioner’s name from the stop list and permit him to travel abroad.

