Ahmad Jawad made Chairman FPCCI body

KARACHI: President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Atif Ikram Shiekh has appointed Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad as Chairman FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Agriculture for the year of 2024-25 in the view of his vast experience in the filed.

The FPCCI president hopes that under the leadership of Ahmad Jawad, prompt recommendations will help FPCCI to address agriculture sector problems before the government.

On the occasion Jawad said to feed the ever-growing population, Pakistan needs around five percent consistent annual growth in the agriculture sector and the FPCCI hopes incoming government will address agriculture issues in the federal budget.

He said that to meet challenge of achieving national food security and economic prosperity, a two-prong approach is required, i.e. vertical growth “ by increasing per acre yield of crops; and horizontal growth “ by bringing more area under cultivation through corporate farming.

Pakistan has the potential to bring around 22 million acres by combining both vertical and horizontal approaches.

He said that currently country’s per acre yield was far less than the global average due to limited access of farmers to modern machinery and digital support services. In this regard we have a strong viewed that the Artificial Intelligence (AI), can revolutionise and revitalise the local agriculture sector, especially horticulture, while addressing the challenges of climate change, adapting crop patterns, attracting talent, and envisioning a positive impact on this sector, he added.

He emphasised the urgency of executing AI promptly as the most significant step in the agriculture sector which needs to be inserted in Green Pakistan Initiative.

Our policy makers often spend excessive time in meetings, discussions, and visualisations, delaying the execution of pragmatic approaches which is not suitable for agriculture.

Jawad further said both developed and developing countries are moving towards the digital revolution, recognising data as todayâ€™s equivalent of gold.

