HBL-PSL-9 ‘The Orion Trophy’ unveiled

LAHORE: The HBL-PSL-9 trophy was unveiled here at the Polo Ground of the Race Course Park in the presence of Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi, franchise owners, HBL representatives and star cricketers.

The trophy named as “The Orion Trophy” will be a source of motivation for all the teams participating in the tournament. The trophy embodies the spirit of the HBL Pakistan Super League where each team shines brightly as they strive for glory.

Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman PCB said, “It is a pleasure to announce that HBL-PSL is entering its ninth season, and I am proud to say that HBL PSL continues to be a success story for Pakistan cricket. Today, as we unveil this Orion trophy, we look forward to a month-long celebration of the beautiful game of cricket and the excitement and drama that accompanies it.”

He said, “HBL-PSL connects to the hearts of people of Pakistan, who cherish every thrilling moment of the game. Be it towering sixes, high-intensity bowling, and top-notch catches, HBL PSL offers an emotional rollercoaster. I would like to thank the title sponsor of the league HBL; they truly have uplifted the game of cricket in our country through their support and have become synonymous with the name of the league. All the successes over the past eight years are a testament to HBL’s commitment to the Pakistan Super League.”

The PCB Chairman said, “I also want to thank the representatives of all six teams for being present here today and I wish all teams the best of luck for the season. May the best team lift this prestigious trophy.”

Ali Naqvi, owner of Islamabad United said, “We are excited about the ninth edition of the HBL PSL. Islamabad United has been one of the most successful teams in the tournament and we want to extend that with a grand triumph this season. We had one of the best drafts in our history and some of the most exciting players will be lining up for Islamabad United this season. I can’t wait to watch the team play at the home ground in Rawalpindi and win the hearts of the fans.”

Salman Iqbal, owner of Karachi Kings said, “Karachi Kings are ready to turn the tables in the HBL PSL 9 with their breathtaking performances.

