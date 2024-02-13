AIRLINK 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-6.87%)
Feb 13, 2024
World Print 2024-02-13

UAE defends Israel ties as Gaza war concerns grow

AFP Published 13 Feb, 2024 05:59am

DUBAI: A top Emirati diplomat on Monday defended her country’s decision to maintain ties with Israel despite its mounting concern over the war in Gaza.

The United Arab Emirates and Israel established diplomatic ties in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords, making it one of the few Arab countries to recognise Israel.

Despite maintaining its ties with Israel since the Israel-Hamas war began in October, the UAE has been at pains to express solidarity with Palestinians as anger mounted in the Arab world over the conflict.

Speaking at the World Governments Summit, an annual gathering of business and political leaders in Dubai, Lana Nusseibeh applauded cooperation between the UAE and Israel.

“Because of that cooperation... we have a field hospital in Gaza and we have a maritime hospital docking in the Al-Arish port,” in Egypt, said Nusseibeh, the UAE’s ambassador to the UN.

For the “residents of Gaza, it’s not enough. What we need... is a humanitarian ceasefire and a two-state solution,” she added.

“Will we get that by talking to the people who agree with us? No. We will get that by talking to the people who disagree with us and the UAE will always be proud of doing that.”

The bloodiest ever war in the Gaza Strip began when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7 that resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures. Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas and responded with a relentless offensive in Gaza that the territory’s health ministry says has killed at least 28,340 people, mostly women and children.

In recent days, the UAE joined several Arab Gulf states in warning Israel against launching an offensive on the city of Rafah in the extreme south of the Gaza Strip, where around 1.4 million people have sought refuge.

