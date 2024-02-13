Government formation: PTI forms special committee

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday formed special committees to chalk out a strategy on government formation in the centre, Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa after what it claimed emerging as the largest seat winning party in February 08 general elections.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party’s core committee held here which also discussed the overall political situation in the country. The participants agreed to the early completion of the nomination process for important government and parliamentary positions in the light of the recommendations and strategies proposed by the committees.

The forum lauded the people of the country for demonstrating political maturity through their power of vote on February 8.

The committee said that the people of Pakistan, through their votes, gave Imran Khan an unprecedented “certificate of patriotism and awarded his party with a clear majority”.

The participants made it clear that the party would strongly resist any undemocratic, illegal, apolitical, and immoral attempts at all levels to hand over the rein of Pakistan to the criminals by stealing the public mandate.

They said that the ongoing talks among the people rejected minority groups regarding the formation of government were an open contempt of the public mandate and their clear verdict. The committee vowed that they would pursue those who undermined democracy and violated the sanctity of the vote inside and outside of the parliament.

It said that voices were being raised against the poll fraud in and outside of the country because the public mandate was being brutally insulted.

