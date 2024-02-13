AIRLINK 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-6.87%)
BOP 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.91%)
DFML 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.36%)
DGKC 66.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.29 (-6.05%)
FCCL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.73%)
FFBL 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.02%)
FFL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-10.14%)
GGL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
HBL 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.89%)
HUBC 113.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.59%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.66%)
KOSM 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.35%)
MLCF 36.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.56%)
OGDC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -11.50 (-7.89%)
PAEL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-6.91%)
PIAA 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-9.8%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-9.9%)
PPL 108.02 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-7.64%)
PRL 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.58%)
PTC 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.95%)
SEARL 46.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-7.49%)
SNGP 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-6.82%)
SSGC 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.24%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.67%)
TPLP 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.39%)
TRG 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-3.16%)
UNITY 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-7.05%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
BR100 6,226 Decreased By -220.2 (-3.42%)
BR30 21,602 Decreased By -1144.2 (-5.03%)
KSE100 61,065 Decreased By -1878.4 (-2.98%)
KSE30 20,638 Decreased By -650.7 (-3.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-13

Government formation: PTI forms special committee

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 13 Feb, 2024 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday formed special committees to chalk out a strategy on government formation in the centre, Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa after what it claimed emerging as the largest seat winning party in February 08 general elections.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party’s core committee held here which also discussed the overall political situation in the country. The participants agreed to the early completion of the nomination process for important government and parliamentary positions in the light of the recommendations and strategies proposed by the committees.

The forum lauded the people of the country for demonstrating political maturity through their power of vote on February 8.

The committee said that the people of Pakistan, through their votes, gave Imran Khan an unprecedented “certificate of patriotism and awarded his party with a clear majority”.

The participants made it clear that the party would strongly resist any undemocratic, illegal, apolitical, and immoral attempts at all levels to hand over the rein of Pakistan to the criminals by stealing the public mandate.

They said that the ongoing talks among the people rejected minority groups regarding the formation of government were an open contempt of the public mandate and their clear verdict. The committee vowed that they would pursue those who undermined democracy and violated the sanctity of the vote inside and outside of the parliament.

It said that voices were being raised against the poll fraud in and outside of the country because the public mandate was being brutally insulted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 Government formation PTI forms special committee

Comments

200 characters

Government formation: PTI forms special committee

SOEs Act, 2023: Body formed to look into legal status of govt entities

‘Right people’ will take appropriate economic decisions: Pasha

H1 debt stocks jump 7.14pc to Rs65.188trn YoY

Proposed IRSA Act amendments: Ministers take opposite positions on CCI’s role

Spot LNG: PD shares price forecast with gas utilities, NTDC and CPPA-G

Political uncertainty persists

Cellular network coverage: ECP attributes poll result delays to suspension

PML-N, PPP wrangle over premiership

Judgement barring SJC: Govt’s intra-court appeal maintainable, rules apex court

PSMC shareholders resolve to authorise SMC Japan to repurchase stakes

Read more stories