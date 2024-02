LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Monday granted post-arrest bail to 20 PTI workers in Jinnah House attack case.

The bench headed by Justice Aalia Neelum allowed the bail petition by Tayaba Raja, Iftikhar Hussain, Samia Asif, Hassan Aziz, Izharul Haq and others.

Sarwar Road police had registered the case against the PTI leader and workers on charges of attacking Corps Commander House during the May 9 protests.

