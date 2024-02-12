Market shrugs off energy ministry’s post, KSE-100 continues to plummet

The wider market shrugged off a post on Sunday evening by the Petroleum Division, Ministry of Energy with index-heavy OGDC and PPL deep in the red, dragging the KSE-100 with selling pressure also due to political uncertainty after the General Elections.

On Monday, the KSE-100, under pressure over the ‘surprise’ results in the elections that took too long too compile and also invited criticism over their transparency, was down over 1,300 points after a fall of 1,200 on Friday – the day after the election.

At around 11:45am, the KSE-100 was placed at 61,610.26, down 1333.48 points or nearly 2.12%.

The energy ministry’s post that “there have been productive deliberations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after which additional information has been shared” and “further progress on these plans is expected in the coming week” was taken as a sign of a further delay in the circular debt reduction and tariff rationalisation plans.

Reports also suggested that the IMF had not given its consent to the plans, putting a dampener on share prices of OGDC and PPL that had shot up over speculation in the previous few sessions. The selling pressure also extended to the wider energy and power sectors.

At the same time, lack of clarity over the future course of the power corridors took a toll on the benchmark index as political parties scrambled to gather support in the face of independent candidates registering a heavy win.

Experts said the negativity comes as the market seeks clarity on the political front.

“We believe the market requires clarity on government formation, key portfolios of finance, energy and industries ministries, challenged constituency results, and clarity on circular debt plan for stability and investor confidence,” said brokerage house Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in a note.

“We anticipate the market might experience some pressure amid political ambiguity particularly in E&P sector, due to the delay in the circular debt resolution plan,” it added.

During the previous week, the bourse witnessed a mixed trend as the investors remained cautious and avoided taking fresh positions over the delay in general election results and lack of clarity on the formation of a new government.

The benchmark KSE-100 index decreased by 59.17 points on a week-on-week basis and closed at 62,943.75 points.