AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.48%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.71%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.93%)
DGKC 70.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.39%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.23%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.44%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.23%)
HBL 110.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.02%)
HUBC 115.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.1%)
KOSM 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.06%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.39%)
OGDC 145.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.85%)
PAEL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-5.38%)
PIAA 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.55%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
PPL 116.78 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-3.77%)
PRL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.84%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.42%)
SNGP 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-5.16%)
SSGC 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.15%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.31%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.08%)
TRG 70.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-4.64%)
UNITY 20.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.88%)
BR100 6,446 Decreased By -155.4 (-2.35%)
BR30 22,746 Decreased By -735.1 (-3.13%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-12

Fiscal trajectory: Expert underscores role of taxation

Recorder Report Published 12 Feb, 2024 06:25am

PESHAWAR: Muhammad Umair Zeb, a leading tax expert has underscored the pivotal role of taxation in shaping the nation’s fiscal trajectory.

He said in a statement here that in the ever-evolving saga of Pakistan’s economic journey, the vexing question of taxation looms large, beckoning a nuanced exploration of the nation’s fiscal future.

Despite whispers of tax woes resonating through the streets, Pakistan finds itself grappling with a tax-to-GDP ratio steadfastly anchored at a modest 10.4% for over two decades, even after the GDP recalibration of 2022.

This figure, trailing behind its global counterparts, signals a pressing need for a more robust revenue framework to fuel the nation’s aspirations.

A significant segment of Pakistan’s economic activity remains shrouded within the shadows of the undocumented sector, casting a cloak over an estimated 36% of GDP, according to the World Bank.

Within the formal tax arena, a select few shoulder the weight of the nation’s tax burden, with a mere 1.86% of filers bearing the brunt of income tax obligations.

Muhammad Umair Zeb highlighted Pakistan’s struggle to instil a palpable fear of detection and the efficacy of enforcement. This fosters a culture of non-compliance, undermining revenue generation efforts.

Zeb emphasized the undeniable imperative of tax reform in Pakistan. Through concerted efforts to enhance enforcement mechanisms and capitalize on technological advancements, Pakistan can navigate the delicate balance between fiscal sustainability and social equity.

Efforts to strengthen enforcement mechanisms should prioritize detecting and penalizing high-income individuals who exploit loopholes to evade their tax obligations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy Taxes gdp FBR taxation Muhammad Umair Zeb Economic distress Economic distress

Comments

200 characters

Fiscal trajectory: Expert underscores role of taxation

‘Independents’ bag 101, PML-N gets 75 seats

ECP bars ROs from issuing results for 10 NA, 16 PA seats

What’s next in election deadlock?

‘Form-47’ removed from ECP website

Yemen to receive 2nd $250m tranche of Saudi grant soon

Legal opinion sought on transfer of OGDCL shares held with PC

Selling imported urea thru local firms: Cabinet approves principles of basket price mechanism

UN agency says aid shipment blocked in Israeli port

Global transport of goods: Red Sea crisis causing severe disruptions

Transfer of power: Solangi says there was a procedure

Read more stories