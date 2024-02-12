AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
Zardari, Bilawal hold meeting at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) and former president, Asif Ali Zardari, held an important meeting at Lahore Airport to address the prevailing political situation.

The meeting, which lasted for an hour, saw Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Zardari engaging in discussions before departing for Bilawal House from the airport.

Key topics discussed during the meeting included matters related to government formation, with both leaders agreeing to consult with other party members for further insights and perspectives.

Meanwhile, there are indications of a potential meeting with the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ahead of the scheduled Central Executive Committee gathering of the PPP and the PML-N.

