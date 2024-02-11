ECP summons important meeting today

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned an important meeting on the election 2024 results today (Sunday). According to sources, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja will preside the ECP meeting, says media reports.

Sikandar Sultan Raja will be briefed on February 8 election, the results in the meeting and the delayed announcement of election results. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released unofficial results of 252 NA seats out of 265.

According to the unofficial results received from electoral watchdog, independent candidates were leading with 100 seats followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) 71 seats.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party managed to secure 54 NA seats so far. Furthermore, MQM-P clinched 17 NA seats and IPP and JUI bagged two whereas PML-Q secured three seats, and MWM, PML-Z, BNP clinched victory on two NA seats.