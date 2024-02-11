AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.48%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.71%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.93%)
DGKC 70.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.39%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.23%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.44%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.23%)
HBL 110.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.02%)
HUBC 115.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.1%)
KOSM 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.06%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.39%)
OGDC 145.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.85%)
PAEL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-5.38%)
PIAA 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.55%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
PPL 116.78 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-3.77%)
PRL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.84%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.42%)
SNGP 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-5.16%)
SSGC 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.15%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.31%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.08%)
TRG 70.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-4.64%)
UNITY 20.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.88%)
BR100 6,446 Decreased By -155.4 (-2.35%)
BR30 22,746 Decreased By -735.1 (-3.13%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-11

ECP summons important meeting today

INP Published 11 Feb, 2024 05:35am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned an important meeting on the election 2024 results today (Sunday). According to sources, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja will preside the ECP meeting, says media reports.

Sikandar Sultan Raja will be briefed on February 8 election, the results in the meeting and the delayed announcement of election results. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released unofficial results of 252 NA seats out of 265.

According to the unofficial results received from electoral watchdog, independent candidates were leading with 100 seats followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) 71 seats.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party managed to secure 54 NA seats so far. Furthermore, MQM-P clinched 17 NA seats and IPP and JUI bagged two whereas PML-Q secured three seats, and MWM, PML-Z, BNP clinched victory on two NA seats.

elections PPP PTI ECP PMLN polls Political Parties MQMP CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 Independent candidates ECP CEC

Comments

200 characters

ECP summons important meeting today

PTI chairman says his party will form govts in Centre, KP and Punjab

Global statements on polls: FO expresses surprise over ‘negative tone’

COG unveils its initial findings on general polls

eFBR portal to be used: FMCG supply chain required to register systems

KE seeks PD’s support for early approval of Indicative Generation Plan

ECC directs officials to look into G-B wheat issue

New customs’ values on playing cards determined

Nation went to the polls despite security challenges: PM

PRR project: World Bank accepts govt request

NA-127: Bilawal gets 15,005 out of 217,114 votes

Read more stories