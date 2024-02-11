AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
Opinion Print 2024-02-11

Nawaz, Zardari trying to reinvent the wheels of history?

Published 11 Feb, 2024 05:35am

How ironic it is that the Feb 8 general election has only added to the political uncertainty in the country as a divided electorate has thrown up a polarized mandate. That no clear victor has emerged in this contest to the sheer chagrin of voters and their leaders alike is a fact. Be that as it may, I want to congratulate senior politician Mushahid Husain Sayed for his ability to look at the bigger picture.

Through a message that he has posted on ‘X’ this learned politician has provided deep insights into the situation the fractious elections have created in the country.

According to him, for example, “Pakistan’s most consequential election since 1970 has huge political significance: 1) People still retain hope, faith & optimism in power of Vote to effect Change, which is good for democracy, as they came out voluntarily in droves to vote for Party of their choice, ensuring its victory; 2) Using adversity to advantage, a Party whose name was banned from ballot paper + guided by a leader from jail, won largest number of popular votes by successfully campaigning digitally on social media, as they were denied conventional campaigning; 3) for 3rd time in 50 years, Punjab, which has ‘make-or-break’ impact in the numbers game of electoral power, has changed hands politically, fundamentally altering the dynamics & direction of Pakistani politics!” I cannot agree more.

Last but not least, both PML-N and PPP are said to have decided to form a unity government with a view to thwarting the challenge the PTI-backed independent candidates have posed to the either party. But I have my doubts about their endeavor as these two parties along with MQM-P and others cannot reinvent the wheels of history.

Nasrin Zehra, Karachi

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

