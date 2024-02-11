Govts at centre, in KP and Punjab: PTI core committee chalks out strategy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee on Saturday chalked out a strategy to form governments in the center, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab after securing convincing victory in the general elections.

The committee, in its meeting held here, held detailed discussions on the strategy pertaining to the formation of the central and two provincial governments after getting clear majority there.

The forum entrusted Barrister Umair Khan Niazi with the responsibility to hold contacts with the newly elected members of the National Assembly aimed at forming government in the center.

Similarly, it was decided that Ali Amin Gandapur and Mian Aslam Iqbal would keep liaison with newly-elected members of provincial assemblies of KP and Punjab, respectively in this regard.

The core committee termed the false victory claim of the fugitive, who returned to the country London Plan, as shameful, adding that he was rejected by the people in the elections.

They said the state decision-makers should fully respect the people’s decision by ballot rather than shaking hands with public-rejected criminals.

The forum said the international reaction over the ill-managed elections by the ECP was natural and understandable.

They said the Foreign Office’s press release in order to address global concerns regarding the elections was ridiculous.

The core committee made it clear that the elections could be made effective and acceptable only by respecting the Constitution and the law and ensuring transparency.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024