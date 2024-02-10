Free, unhindered participation by Pakistanis to exercise their right of vote demonstrated their commitment to democracy: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir congratulated on Saturday the nation on the successful conduct of the General Elections 2024 and said that the free and unhindered participation by Pakistanis demonstrated their commitment to democracy.

He also congratulated the caretaker government, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), political parties and all winning candidates, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement today.

The army chief said that leadership and personnel of law-enforcement agencies deserve “our highest appreciation for creating a safe and secure environment for the electoral process, despite overwhelming odds”.

He said the constructive role played by national media, civil society, members of civil administration and judiciary enabled the successful conduct of the largest electoral exercise in national history.

The COAS’ statement comes after after millions of citizens exercised their right to vote on Thursday. Meanwhile, results are yet to be announced by the ECP.

“Pakistan’s diverse polity and pluralism will be well-represented by a unified government of all democratic forces imbibed with national purpose.

Elections and democracy are means to serve people of Pakistan and not ends in themselves,“ the COAS said.

COAS Munir added that it is now incumbent upon all political parties to reciprocate the same with political maturity and unity as shown by the Pakistanis.

“As we move forward from this national milestone we must reflect on where the country stands today and where our rightful place should be in the comity of nations.

COAS wishes that these elections bring in political and economic stability and prove to be the harbinger of peace and prosperity for our beloved Pakistan,“ ISPR statement concluded.