'Peaceful elections' expected to strengthen democracy in country: ISPR

The armed forces of Pakistan Thursday congratulated the nation on the peaceful conduct of the general elections, saying they would "catalyze further strengthening of democracy in Pakistan and pave the way for people to realize their aspirations in Pakistan," the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

According to the military's media wing, the armed forces, along with other law enforcement agencies, provided vital security during the sacred electoral process, in support of civil power and as required by Pakistani law.

"With the deployment of 137,000 army personnel and civil armed forces at approximately 6,000 selected most sensitive polling stations and over 7800 QRFs, a safe and secure environment for the public was ensured," it said.

The statement added that despite 51 cowardly terrorist attacks, mostly in KP and Balochistan, aimed at disrupting the electoral process, the soldiers remained resolute and effectively ensured peace and security across Pakistan.

"12 people (including 10 personnel of security forces and law enforcement agencies) embraced Shahadat and 39 others have been injured in these attacks," the statement added.

It said that through proactive intelligence maneuvers and swift action, many potential threats were neutralized, underscoring the unwavering commitment of our security agencies to protect the democratic rights of our citizens.

"During various operations, 5 Terrorists were also killed," ISPR said.

"Gratitude is owed to other law enforcement agencies that worked hand in hand with the armed forces to safeguard the democratic process," according to the statement.

According to the statement, the armed forces remain dedicated to maintaining peace and security in the country and stand ready to support the democratic traditions of our nation unwaveringly.