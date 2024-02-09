AIRLINK 59.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.91%)
Feb 09, 2024
Pakistan

Nawaz invites former allies to help form new govt

  • Party is currently lagging behind independents in race to get majority NA seats
BR Web Desk Published February 9, 2024 Updated February 9, 2024 08:04pm

Nawaz Sharif, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, has officially extended an invite to former allies to help form the next government in the backdrop of his party’s trailing position in the National Assembly seats.

“I congratulate you all since PML-N has emerged as the single largest party in this election,” said Nawaz as he began his address.

“We have to save Pakistan. I offer you all to come and help us form the next government. Shehbaz Sharif has been tasked to talk to (Asif Ali) Zardari and others including MQM-P.”

The development comes after the fifth largest democracy voted for its next government on Thursday. However, delay in election results led to criticism on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that had earlier announced to announce the results by Thursday night.

Also read:

Comments

Riazuddin Feb 09, 2024 07:54pm
Nawaz can make business friendly government.
reply Reply
test Feb 09, 2024 08:26pm
Congrats to the new govt of PMLN but i think coalition govt is always bad idea Just four advises: Never go to any country for loan Nawaz must start CPEC again Never go to IMF Start Local Manufacturing
reply Reply
KU Feb 09, 2024 09:14pm
It makes sense, birds of NRO will always flock together. If they do manage to form government, Pakistan and people will lose hope for future. Can we afford this circus soap opera again and again?
reply Reply

