Feb 09, 2024
Pakistan

Omar Ayub tells PTI supported winners to stay loyal to Imran Khan under ‘all circumstances’

  • PTI General Secretary says the party will form the federal and provincial governments
BR Web Desk Published 09 Feb, 2024 07:29pm

PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub Friday instructed all winning candidates to stay loyal to Imran Khan, warning that he would enforce discipline within the party ranks under “all circumstances.”

“I am instructing all PTI-backed candidates who are members-elect or who are challenging their Form 47s being overturned illegally overnight by pliant Returning Officers despite having Form 45s and will soon be members-elect to remain loyal to the party and to Imran Khan under any circumstances,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

He asserted that they needed to be loyal to PM Imran Khan since the party had secured a record number of votes in his name.

“PTI-backed independent candidates will inshallah form the Federal and Provincial governments, he said, adding that “all members will be issued instructions.”

Pakistan’s main political parties were tied neck and neck in early results after vote counts in the general election were hit by unusual delays that the government blamed on a suspension of mobile phone services.

A clear picture will only emerge as counting continues on Friday.

Pakistani politics General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

