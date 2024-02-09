AIRLINK 59.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.91%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.91%)
CNERGY 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.47%)
DFML 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.59%)
DGKC 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-4.25%)
FCCL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.44%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.64%)
FFL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.95%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.95%)
HBL 110.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.2%)
HUBC 116.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.65%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.9%)
KOSM 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.65%)
OGDC 145.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.19 (-3.44%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.17%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.36%)
PIBTL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.72%)
PPL 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-3.63%)
PRL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.77%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 50.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-4.19%)
SNGP 66.43 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-4.69%)
SSGC 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.23%)
TRG 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-4.73%)
UNITY 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.86%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
BR100 6,460 Decreased By -141.6 (-2.14%)
BR30 22,803 Decreased By -677.9 (-2.89%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine must change ‘methods’ of war, new army chief says

AFP Published 09 Feb, 2024 05:02pm

KYIV: The Ukrainian army needs to change its “methods” to win the war against Russia, Kyiv’s new commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said Friday in his first comments in the role.

The 58-year-old replaced commander Valery Zaluzhny this week in the biggest shake-up of Ukraine’s military leadership since Russia’s invasion began nearly two years ago.

The veteran general faces a myriad of problems in his in-tray, not least of which a 1,000-kilometre (600 mile) deadlocked frontline that has barely moved in over a year of fighting.

“Only changes and continuous improvement in the means and methods of warfare will allow us to succeed on this path,” Syrsky said in a social media post.

US Senate votes to start work on Ukraine aid in shock turnaround

The army needs “clear and detailed planning”, he said, “taking into account the needs of the frontline for the latest weapons supplied by international partners”.

Ukraine’s allies, particularly Washington and Brussels, are struggling to keep up aid packages that have so far allowed Kyiv to hold out against Russia.

Syrsky is taking over the military at a time of uncertainty over what resources will be available and as Russia puts its economy on a war footing, ramping up production and recruitment.

Despite successes on the battlefield, Syrsky is not a national icon like Zaluzhny, and he has a reputation for being indifferent to military casualties.

He appeared to address this characterisation in his statement, saying: “The lives and well-being of our servicemen have always been and remain the main asset of the Ukrainian army”.

Germany’s Scholz urges EU, US to do more on Ukraine aid

The Kremlin earlier on Friday downplayed the impact Ukraine’s military shake-up would have on the battlefield.

“We don’t think it’s a factor that will change the course of the special military operation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, using Moscow’s preferred term for its invasion.

Drone strikes

Within hours of Syrsky’s appointment, Russia and Ukraine launched a barrage of drones at each other in an attempt to strike targets deep behind the static frontline.

Ukraine claimed responsibility for attacks on two separate Russian oil refineries overnight, sparking at least one large fire, a source in Kyiv’s security services told AFP.

Ukraine nuclear plant ‘stable’ for now, IAEA says

The strikes on Russian oil and gas facilities over the past two months are part of what Kyiv has called “fair” retaliation on infrastructure used to fuel Russia’s war.

The drones hit two refineries in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region, “not only the Ilsky refinery, but also the Afipsky refinery”, the source said.

“These refineries are legitimate targets. Not only do they work for defence and provide fuel for Russian troops, but they are also important for the Russian economy,” the source added.

Videos shared on social media showed flames at the refinery in Ilsky, a small town about 50 kilometres (30 miles) inland from the Black Sea coast.

Damage at the refinery in the nearby town of Afipsky was not immediately clear, the Ukrainian source said.

Russia’s military, meanwhile, said it shot down 19 Ukrainian drones over four different regions and the Black Sea, while Ukraine said it shot down 10 of 16 drones Russia fired.

Ukraine Ukraine conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine invasion of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine must change ‘methods’ of war, new army chief says

Moody’s says timely election result to reduce uncertainty in Pakistan: report

Rupee moves higher against US dollar

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds drop as election results trickle in

Violent protests in Indian city kills two, more than 80 injured

Discos’ management: CCoP defers approval to PD proposal

India’s forex reserves rise to one-month high of $622.47bn

Ready to work with new govt in Pakistan: US State Department

Oil heads for weekly gains after Israel rejects ceasefire offer

Saudi firm keen to invest in renewable energy sector

Regulated Entities: SECP to appoint new auditors

Read more stories