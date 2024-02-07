AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
World

Ukraine nuclear plant ‘stable’ for now, IAEA says

AFP Published 07 Feb, 2024 09:52pm

KYIV: Ukraine’s frontline Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is in a physically “stable” condition at the moment, the head of the United Nations nuclear energy watchdog (IAEA) said Wednesday.

The plant has been at the centre of fighting since it was captured by Russian forces in March 2022, and both Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of compromising its safety.

“The physical integrity of the plant has been relatively stable,” International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said after visiting the Russian-controlled plant.

Ukrainian nuclear staff barred from Russia-held plant: IAEA

“There have been less episodes of direct attacks or shelling around it, which is a positive development, although we take it with enormous caution,” he said.

The plant stopped supplying electricity to Ukraine’s grid in September 2022, and has been repeatedly rocked by shelling and drone attacks throughout the conflict.

Since 2022, IAEA officials have been on the ground monitoring safety at the plant, which requires constant maintenance to prevent overheating.

