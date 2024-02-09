AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
Print 2024-02-09

Outcome remains uncertain: Bilawal

Naveed Butt Published 09 Feb, 2024 03:29am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari showed concern over the slow process of results of general election 2024. He said election results are coming in incredibly slow.

Bilawal voiced concern over the sluggish pace of the election results, highlighting significant delays in the process.

Bilawal says will protect party’s mandate

The PPP chairman said in his tweet at night on Thursday, “Results are incredibly slow coming in. However, initial results are very encouraging. PPP candidates and independents whom we have supported/engaged with seem to be doing well. Let’s see what the final tally is in the end…”

Bilawal noted that initial election results show promise for the PPP, with PPP candidates and supported independent candidates demonstrating strong performance. However, the outcome remains uncertain.

It is important to note that the vote counting and result announcement process is ongoing following the general elections across the country.

