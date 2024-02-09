Outcome remains uncertain: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari showed concern over the slow process of results of general election 2024. He said election results are coming in incredibly slow.

Bilawal says will protect party’s mandate

The PPP chairman said in his tweet at night on Thursday, “Results are incredibly slow coming in. However, initial results are very encouraging. PPP candidates and independents whom we have supported/engaged with seem to be doing well. Let’s see what the final tally is in the end…”

It is important to note that the vote counting and result announcement process is ongoing following the general elections across the country.

