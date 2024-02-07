AIRLINK 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.37%)
Bilawal says will protect party’s mandate

NNI Published 07 Feb, 2024 05:30am

LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he would go all-out to protect the party’s mandate in the General Elections 2024 and won’t let anyone snatch the same.

Addressing at a public gathering in Larkana in connection with the General Elections 2024, Bilawal lambasted the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for what he called politics of hatred, division and victimisation, and vowed to “bury” the same, if voted to power

Bilawal said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif wants to be the prime minister for the fourth time. “Even if he (Nawaz Sharif) becomes the prime minister, he would ask Mujhe Kiyun Nikala (why I am removed) just after six months,” the PPP chief said.

Bilawal said that Nawaz Sharif was “made” the prime minister for three times but every time he fought those who brought him into the power. “Efforts are being made to impose Nawaz Sharif for the fourth time,” he added.

The PPP chairman asked the people to vote for “Arrow”, the PPP’s electoral symbol, in the 8th February General Elections and force “Lion”, the PML-N’s electoral symbol, to run away.

Bilawal said that old politicians are endangering the country through their politics of hatred. “These politicians have turned the politics into a personal enmity. Pakistan is facing severe economic crises due to ego of these politicians,” the PPP chairman added.

He said that a party has failed to announce its election manifesto on time and carry out the campaign across the country. Bilawal said that only he visited every part of Pakistan during the election campaign.

Earlier on February 2, Bilawal raised “Na Khappay, na Khappay, Mian Sahib na Khappay” (We don’t want Nawaz) slogans while addressing a public gathering in Shikarpur in connection with the General Elections 2024.

He said that the PML-N is carrying out politics of hatred and division. The PPP Chairman said that other parties are dividing the people in the name of religion, sect and ethnicity. He said that the people of Pakistan know that only his party could get the country out of economic crises, if elected to power.

He has pledged to bring “agricultural revolution” by facilitating the farmers, if the party voted to power.

Addressing a public gathering in Dera Ismail Khan in connection with the General Elections 2024, Bilawal said that the farmers will be given direct aid through Kisan Card. He also promised to abolish the Rs15 billion subsidy being given to “elites” every year, if the people of Pakistan voted the party to power.

The PPP chief said that the amount being given to the elites would be spent on welfare of the public. He said that instead of subsiding the rich, the PPP would issue “Kisan Card.”

