At least 4 policemen killed in blast near police vehicle in Dera Ismail Khan

At least four policemen were martyred and five others injured in a blast targeting a police vehicle in Kulachi tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, Aaj News reported.

According to reports, an improvised explosive device (IED) rocked the police vehicle in Garra Aslam area.

This incident marks the latest in a string of attacks on security personnel and law enforcement agencies deployed during the 2024 elections.

Earlier today, unidentified assailants ambushed a security forces vehicle in KP’s Tank district, resulting in the martyrdom of a security official.

Additionally, in a separate incident, a Balochistan Levies official lost his life when a Levies vehicle was attacked in Kharan district, Balochistan. Initial reports indicate that the vehicle was targeted in a grenade assault.

On Wednesday, at least 28 people were killed and more than 30 wounded by two bomb blasts outside the offices of candidates in southwestern Pakistan, in attacks claimed hours later by the Islamic State group.