AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At least 4 policemen killed in blast near police vehicle in Dera Ismail Khan

BR Web Desk Published February 8, 2024 Updated February 8, 2024 10:58pm

At least four policemen were martyred and five others injured in a blast targeting a police vehicle in Kulachi tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, Aaj News reported.

According to reports, an improvised explosive device (IED) rocked the police vehicle in Garra Aslam area.

This incident marks the latest in a string of attacks on security personnel and law enforcement agencies deployed during the 2024 elections.

Earlier today, unidentified assailants ambushed a security forces vehicle in KP’s Tank district, resulting in the martyrdom of a security official.

Additionally, in a separate incident, a Balochistan Levies official lost his life when a Levies vehicle was attacked in Kharan district, Balochistan. Initial reports indicate that the vehicle was targeted in a grenade assault.

On Wednesday, at least 28 people were killed and more than 30 wounded by two bomb blasts outside the offices of candidates in southwestern Pakistan, in attacks claimed hours later by the Islamic State group.

General elections policemen martyred 2024 general elections General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 general elections in Pakistan blast in DI Khan DI Khan blast

Comments

200 characters

At least 4 policemen killed in blast near police vehicle in Dera Ismail Khan

Oil up 2% on Gaza ceasefire rejection and US stock data

Nine killed on election day in Pakistan

Antony Blinken pushes for hostage deal with Israel cabinet centrists

Bangladesh likely to sign another long-term LNG deal, buy more spot cargoes

January was world’s warmest on record, EU scientists say

Google goes big on ChatGPT-style chatbot

EU’s Afghanistan special envoy cautiously ‘optimistic’ ahead of key meeting

Israeli destruction to make Gaza 'buffer zone' a 'war crime': UN

Xi urges ‘close strategic coordination’ in call with Putin

Read more stories