Pakistan

Islamic State group claims bombing in Pakistan’s Pishin district

AFP Published February 8, 2024 Updated February 8, 2024 12:45am

BEIRUT: The Islamic State group claimed a deadly bombing on Wednesday in the Pishin district of Pakistan’s Balochistan province on the eve of a national election.

IS fighters “blew up a motorbike” rigged with explosives “at an election gathering” in Balochistan’s Pishin district, the group said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

UN ‘strongly’ condemns Pakistan bomb attacks on election eve

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has firmly condemned the deadly bomb attacks Wednesday in southwest Pakistan, his spokesperson said, adding they were “clearly related to the elections” being held the next day.

“We strongly condemn the horrific attacks, and the bomb explosions that we saw earlier today that killed many, many people and injured many more a day before the elections, clearly related to the elections,” spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

Antonio Guterres Balochistan Stephane Dujarric Bomb blast Pishin General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

